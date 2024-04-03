Ohio catholic school president steps down month after arrest at Nashville bar

The president of a catholic high school in Ohio has stepped down nearly a month after being arrested in Nashville.

James Marshall Hyzdu has stepped down as president of Archbishop Moeller High School, effective today, according to the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

In a statement regarding his resignation, Hyzdu said it’s been “an honor and a joy to lead” the school for eight years.

“My recent actions did not align with Moeller’s values or those of the Catholic Church. It is in the best interest of the Moeller community that I now step down to allow the school to continue to thrive without distraction,” Hyzdu said.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Hyzdu was arrested in Nashville last month and charged with criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

Police were called to a bar on the city’s busy Broadway Street on reports of a man, later identified as Hyzdu, following women around and “making them feel uncomfortable and causing them to become annoyed with” him.

Security escorted Hyzdu out of the bar, but he allegedly returned. Once they found out he was back, security again escorted him out, but he returned. This happened approximately six times. He even allegedly tried changing his clothes to change his appearance, according to court records.

Hyzdu was told he was no longer allowed on the property but entered one more time.

When police arrived, they noted he was highly intoxicated. Police deemed Hyzdu to “be a danger to himself and others” and took him into custody.

The Archdiocese said it’s “grateful for Marshall’s many contributions to Moeller and extend our sincere best wishes for his success in future endeavors.”

The Moeller Board and the Archdiocese will now immediately start their search for a new president “with the objective of filling the position for the 2024-25 school year.”

In the interim, current principal Carl Kremer will serve as interim president.