Ohio capital projects in Stark: New youth jail and investments at Stark State

A man walks across the Stark State College campus in Jackson Township. The college is slated to receive millions through the state capital budget.

State lawmakers are looking to send millions in capital project money to Stark County to fund universities, parks and a new youth jail.

A total of $3.5 billion will be invested in capital projects across the state. Over $13 million is slated for Stark County, with an additional $138 million going to multi-county projects that include Stark.

The state Senate passed the budget Wednesday. The bill will now head back to the House for a concurrent vote.

The state capital project budget is separate from $700 million in community project funding lawmakers have called the "super duper fund," which earmarked money for other Stark County projects, including over $9 million for the Hall of Fame Village. That budget also passed in the Senate Wednesday.

New juvenile correctional facilities in Stark and Cuyahoga

Stark and Cuyahoga counties will get $130 million for facility construction. The money will be used to construct two new correctional facilities to replace Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio Office of Budget and Management.

The new facilities are part of an effort by the Juvenile Justice Working Group to construct multiple smaller facilities across the state, allowing staff to be closer to youth and improving supervision.

Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility in Cleveland. The Ohio Department of Youth Services (DYS) operates three prisons for juveniles adjudicated of felony charges.

Tom Stickrath, working group chair, said the project is consistent with the groups' "smaller is better" recommendation.

A spokesperson for the Department of Youth Services said they are in early planning stages of the new facilities and could not share any further details.

Stark, Cuyahoga and Pickaway counties are slated to receive $8 million for general institutional renovation of the state's three juvenile correctional facilities.

Renovations at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon include installation of fence netting, replacement of the existing perimeter fence and upgrades to the fire alarm panel.

Nearly $7 million for Stark State College

The state is investing about $6.9 million for maintenance projects and new equipment at Stark State College in Jackson Township.

Just over $3 million will fund HVAC repair and replacements. The system serves seven buildings.

An additional $1 million will be used to replace a 30-year-old roof on the Advanced Training Center and a 20-year-old roof on the Whipple Automotive Technology Center.

Stark State College in Jackson Township is slated to receive millions in state capital money for projects such as replacing roofs.

More projects at Stark State:

$1.4 million will fund elevator restorations, including replacement of controls and upgrades of six elevator cars.

A capital project to replace the existing fire alarm panels will cost $800,000.

$400,000 for new oil and natural gas job training equipment to prepare students for manufacturing careers.

"We are especially grateful for the $400,000 the legislature has appropriated for training equipment to support Stark State’s manufacturing training programs and ensure that students have state-of-the art education and skills needed by companies in the region and state,” Stark State President Para Jones said in a prepared statement. “The funding of this training equipment ensures that Stark State will continue to be a leader in preparing students for advanced manufacturing careers and ensuring that our employers have the needed workforce to remain strong and competitive.”

Additional Stark County investments

The Canton Cultural Center for the Arts will receive $300,000.

ArtsinStark President and CEO Maureen Ater said the money will help fund two projects — one to replace aging marquee signs and one to revamp the box office area into an expanded office space.

She said the original request for the projects was $1 million, so they will be working toward those improvements while pursuing additional funding opportunities to cover the projects.

The office project will help utilize the old box office and get ArtsinStark employees out of the basement, Ater said.

"Our offices are in a temporary space underneath the theater, so we're looking to build out the box office area on the first floor to have a more accessible office area," she said. "A traditional box office isn't really something that's needed anymore, and so we're using that space right now to house some of our employees, but it's not large enough to house all of our employees."

Ater said the current digital marquee signs are difficult to work with because of their age.

"The signs that are there right now are so old that you can't even get parts for them, so they're not really operational, not to the point that we need them to be," she said. "Signage is really key to let people know what exhibits are going on and what events are taking place."

The Cultural Center shares the signs with the Canton Memorial Civic Center.

Ohio capital money coming to Stark County

The state budget includes over $13 million for Stark County projects. Here's who's getting money in Stark:

State State College for various projects: $6.9 million

Kent State University Stark central chiller plant replacement: $652,392

Canton Cultural Center for the Arts for marquee and renovations: $300,000

Massillon Park stream and pond restoration: $300,000

Canal Fulton Community Park: $250,000

Canton Township Faircrest Park improvements: $250,000

Louisville Metzger Park improvements: $250,000

Jackson Township Park athletic fields: $250,000

Perry Township Fasnacht Park improvements: $250,000

Plain Township Legacy Park Amphitheater: $250,000

Renovation of National First Ladies Park: $250,000

Canton Memorial Civic Center improvements: $250,000

Alliance Area Domestic Violence Shelter: $250,000

Alliance YWCA Headquarters improvements: $250,000

CommQuest reception project: $250,000

Perry Township Whispering Grace Horses and Freedom Farm: $200,000

Canton EN-RICH-MENT Arts Education Center: $200,000

Canton Palace Theatre: $200,000

Alliance Ice Rink and Splash Park improvements: $180,000

Hartville Quail Hollow Park improvements: $175,000

Canton Domestic Violence Shelter: $175,000

Pegasus Farm Education and Wellness Center: $150,000

J. Babe Stern Community Center for At Risk Children: $150,000

Osnaburg Township Community Park: $150,000

Canton Total Living Center: $150,000

McKinley Presidential Library & Museum improvements: $150,000

Lawrence Township Park improvements: $100,000

Massillon Museum improvements: $75,000

Canton Museum of Art: $50,000

Veterans Resource Center project: $50,000

Perry Township one-room school project: $30,000

Jackson Township one-room school project: $20,000

Louisville Mainstreet: $15,000

Jewish Community of Canton technology upgrades: $10,000

Stark State College campus photographed June 25, 2024.

