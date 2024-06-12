An Ohio Boy's Foster Family Wanted to Adopt Him. He Was Sent Back to His Biological Mom, Who Murdered Him

Timmeka Eggleton, 31, pleaded guilty to murder, felonious assault and endangering children

Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department Timmeka Eggleton

An Ohio mother has pleaded guilty to murdering her 3-year-old son in 2023.

On Tuesday, June 11, Timmeka Eggleton, 31, pleaded guilty to murder, felonious assault and endangering children in the death of her son Curtis.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, Eggleton was with her son when he was found unresponsive in his stroller inside a store on June 14, 2023. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The Medical Examiner’s office ruled that Curtis died from blunt force trauma to his body “that could not have been accidentally inflicted,” the prosecutor's office said.

Eggleton was arrested on June 19, per WKYC.



The boy’s aunt LaTorya Witcher-Mosley told FOX8 last April that Curtis had been in foster care for two-and-a-half years but in March of 2023 a judge returned the boy to his mother. He was killed just months later.

Curtis' foster parents spoke to FOX8 in June 2023, after Eggleton was charged with murder. The parents, who were not identified by name in the article, said they had cared for the boy since he was seven days old and wanted to adopt him before he was sent back to live with Eggleton.

“Our son should be alive today,” the foster mother told the station. She added: “He brought so much joy.”

Eggleton is scheduled to be sentenced on July 22.

She faces life in prison, according to WKYC.



In a statement to PEOPLE, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said, "This conviction was a significant step in seeking justice for Curtis Witcher – who was just 3 years old when his mother killed him. My deepest condolences remain with all who loved this child.”

