Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost visits program at Ravenna's Center of Hope

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost stopped in Thursday at Center of Hope in Ravenna to see how one of the programs funded with an award from his office is being used.

County Auditor Matt Kelly said Yost greeted LaJoyce Harris, program manager of the Center of Hope, and Marquice Seward, who oversees Kent Social Services, along with visitors on hand Thursday enjoying a meal. Both programs are part of Portage County's Family and Community Services.

Yost's office sued Dollar General over deceptive pricing practices. A $1 million settlement was reached, and Yost announced $750,000 would be split among food banks and hunger relief organizations within the state's 88 counties. Kelly decided Portage County's award would go to the Kent and Ravenna programs.

Kelly said he was happy Yost had a chance to see the work that both programs are doing.

"I was happy to play a part and help with their work," he said.

Yost previously spoke about the importance of food pantries when the settlement was reached.

"Our county auditors play a vital role in making sure that retailers operating in Ohio have fair and honest pricing,” Yost said at the time. “That’s why we're partnering with the auditors and channeling settlements dollars back into our communities.”

Settlement details

When the settlement was reached, Yost said the goal was to bring some monetary restitution for the deceptive pricing practices in which the Tennessee-based discount retail giant engaged.

According to the allegations in the attorney general's lawsuit, Dollar General was advertising goods for one price and charging a higher price at the register. Yost filed the lawsuit against the retail chain after reports and tests out of Butler County revealed that 20 Dollar General stores within the county had overcharge error rates ranging from 16.7% to 88.2%.

How funds will be used

Kelly said each county auditor in Ohio was asked to select select two food pantries to benefit from the settlement. The Ravenna and Kent food pantries will receive about $7,400 each. Seward and Harris previously said the funds would be used to stock shelves, which are often bare when donations drop.

Kelly said he is working to get funding to two other food programs in the county, but that has not yet been finalized.

