Ohio Arts Council announces grants totaling nearly $344,000

COLUMBUS − Several organizations in North Central Ohio are among those receiving grants from the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC board announced approval of 122 grants totaling $343,922 to support Ohio artists, arts and cultural organizations, students, educators, and public arts programming.

Big Yellow School Bus is a program that helps schools and other educational groups defray student transportation costs to professional arts and diverse cultural activities. Awarded Big Yellow School Bus grants were:

Hannah Crawford Elementary/Colonel Crawford Local Schools − $153

Mansfield Senior High/Mansfield City Schools − $112

Marion City Schools − $397

Marion Voices Folklife & Oral History in Caledonia will receive a $2,426 grant for capacity building. The grants support organizations’ efforts to engage outside expertise to improve business practices or add new knowledge and skills that forward organizations’ missions.

The Friends of Wooster Symphony Orchestra was awarded a $5,000 ArtsRISE grant. ArtsRISE is designed to support organizations working to expand access to their activities to more diverse participants.

The grants approved at the March meeting constitute the fourth funding round for state fiscal year 2024.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Five area organizations have been awarded Ohio Arts Council grants