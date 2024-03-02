How police tracked a man they say took truck & child

MARSHALLVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — New information was released Saturday about how law enforcement tracked and captured the suspect they said stole a pick-up truck with a 2-year-old boy sleeping inside the vehicle

The boy was found safe in Akron just before 4 p.m. Friday and the suspect was arrested two hours after an Ohio Amber Alert was issued, according to the Medway Drug Enforcement Agency.

WHAT TOOL DID POLICE USE TO TRACK THE SUSPECT?

Authorities said Saturday that after witnesses called police to report the incident, police agencies began receiving reports of the vehicle being detected Friday afternoon by FLOCK cameras in the Akron area. “As law enforcement closed in on the area where the vehicle was last hit on by the cameras, officers from multiple agencies located the abandoned vehicle parked with the child inside,” police said.

POLICE SAW THE SUSPECT DOING THIS:

“Medway agent Meadows…observed him (suspect) walking eight blocks from where the vehicle and child were recovered. Agent Meadows, with the assistance of Agent Koch, confronted and arrested the suspect without incident,” according to an investigator.

HOW DO FLOCK CAMERAS WORK?

The cameras scan license plates to alert police when a car matching the description of a person of interest drives through cities that have the Flock cameras.

EMS CHECKED ON THE CHILD IMMEDIATELY:

“The child was found to be unharmed. He was safely returned to his parents,’ police said.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE SUSPECT?

The suspect was incarcerated in the Wayne County Jail, due to face charges and a judge, according to law enforcement. Charges will be filed by the Marshallville Police Department and Medway Agents, agents said.

Sutton Eggeman, 2, was sleeping inside a black 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck stolen from a Dollar General at 62 S. Main St. in Marshallville, Wayne County, just after 2 p.m. on Friday, March 1, according to the alert.

Marshallville Police Chief Thomas Rocker told FOX 8 News that the child was checked out and was in “great shape.”

SkyFOX surveyed the scene in Akron where the boy and suspect were found:

The suspect has a lengthy history with law enforcement, he said, and charges will likely be filed Monday. Rocker emphasized the importance of keeping your car secure and not leaving children unattended.

“Lock your vehicles up. … Don’t leave it running,” said Rocker. “People will break into it and steal it.”

