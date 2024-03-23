Ohio Amber Alert: 15-year-old girl from Grove City missing, suspect has multiple warrants

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Grove City.

An alert was issued just before 8 a.m. that the victim, Kaylee Cope is reportedly missing. The suspect has been identified 17-year-old Jeffery Gimenez. In the release, Grove City police said Gimenez is possibly armed and dangerous with a warrant for a robbery and kidnapping out of an incident in Pickaway County.

Grove City police said that the victim and suspect are girlfriend and boyfriend.

Kaylee Cope (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Amber Plan)

Man sentenced in north Columbus shooting that killed 21-year-old

Police said that Gimenez posted a threatening statement on social media Friday towards the victim. Grove City police said that Cope’s mother said to police at 5:45 a.m. that her daughter had left the home earlier in the night and could not get in touch with her.

Jeffery Gimenez (Courtesy Photo/Grove City police)

The vehicle has been identified as a silver Honda with black tinted windows that authorities state was possibly stolen late Friday evening. At 10 a.m., Grove City police sent a statement saying a stolen car was recovered near Sullivant Avenue but did not state if that vehicle was a silver Honda.

Cope was last seen wearing a pink crop top with gray sweatpants.

The last known location of the victim was in the 2700 block of Independence Way, per the alert. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 1-877-262-3764.

The initial push notification regarding the Amber Alert stated that Cope is 13. The office of the Ohio Attorney General clarified that Cope is 15.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.