Ogunquit rallies for Marginal Way: Historic path to receive $3M facelift

OGUNQUIT, Maine — Thanks to voters and a local organization, Marginal Way will undergo significant repairs this fall.

Voters approved $1 million to repair the storm-battered Marginal Way during the annual town meeting June 11. The funds will add to the money the Marginal Way Preservation Fund began raising following the two heavy storms that struck the region in January.

Those storms, which occurred within days of each other, took a significant toll on the scenic and historic path. The storms eroded bits of pavement, scattered rocks of all sizes, and caused other damage.

According to Town Manager Matthew Buttrick, Marginal Way sustained $1 million in damage during the twin weather events. That figure is on top of $2 million in other damage to the path from storms that date as far back as 2018, he said.

Currently, the town is working with Walsh Engineering to schedule the approximately $3 million in repairs.

“Thanks to the Marginal Way Preservation Fund, who has agreed to support these projects, we are able to begin them this fall with a two-year timeline to complete them all,” Buttrick said.

At points throughout the path, the repairs will include replacing eroded areas, repaving stretches of the 5-foot-wide path, using gravel to fill washout spots, fixing railings and concrete steps, restoring bench platforms, reconstructing walls, stabilizing the edge of Winterberry Meadow, and more.

After the January storms, the town closed Marginal Way to make emergency repairs. The path reopened on March 1.

Buttrick said Marginal Way is “in good shape for the busy tourist season,” as a result of those emergency repairs earlier this year.

“It shows signs in places from the January storms, but overall, I think that most people would not know that it was damaged and closed for a time this winter,” Buttrick said. “Our objective was to ensure the path was safe and accessible for this season – and thanks to the hard work of our public works staff and vendors, that is the case.”

Ogunquit committed to restoring treasured landmark

Buttrick assured the community the town is committed to ensuring Marginal Way is fully repaired from previous storm damage and efforts are in place to keep the local treasure viable for decades. He said the people making those efforts, including volunteers and donors, are “testaments to Ogunquit’s unique spirit.”

He praised the volunteers of the town’s Marginal Way Committee, who weed the landmark, pick up trash and other debris there, and plant native species with “robust root systems.”

“Since the damage from 2018, this committee has significantly improved the path and has been a strong advocate for these necessary repairs,” he said.

Buttrick also said the community is grateful for the Marginal Way Preservation Fund.

“The fund has consistently answered the call to support our projects,” he said. “Notably ... they have committed to funding these vital projects. Without their support, the entirety of the $3 million cost would fall on the taxpayers.”

The walkway has a rich history. According to the Marginal Way Preservation’s website, a conservationist and former state legislator named Josiah Chase Jr. donated the mile-long coastal parcel to the town of Ogunquit in 1925 after abandoning his plans to build 100 small cottages. F. Raymond Brewster, according to the Marginal Way Committee, was instrumental in persuading Chase to make the donation and to preserve the pathway for the public.

Marginal Way was officially dedicated in 1947.

The paved path follows coastal rocky ledges for approximately one and one-quarter miles, providing breathtaking views of the Ogunquit River to the north, its merger with the Atlantic Ocean and Oarweed Cove to the south. It wends through bayberry, honeysuckle, and “bittersweet, gnarled shrubs of fragrant pink and white sea roses.”

Visitors enjoy the views of the Atlantic Ocean along Marginal Way in Ogunquit. The scenic path reopened to the public after being closed for more than a month due to storm damage that eroded parts of the pavement and displaced rocks.

According to the Marginal Way Committee, the path is called Marginal Way because of the pattern in which it was developed along the edge of local cliffs. Marginal Way, they said, offers one of the "most accessible and most dramatic panoramas of a rocky coastline in Maine with sedimentary rocks, cross-cutting dykes, and glacial features that represent almost a half billion years of history."

The path has survived much during its near-century of existence as a beloved public landmark – everything from hurricanes to residential and commercial development booms to local budget cuts, as the organization says on its website.

