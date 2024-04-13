Ogletown hit-and-run kills 49-year-old Newark man. Police looking for witnesses

Police are asking for witnesses in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred early Saturday in Ogletown.

An unidentified vehicle fled the scene after striking a 49-year-old man from Newark. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At around 12:08 a.m., the vehicle was traveling east on Christiana Road (Route 273), east of South Brownleaf Road, according to police. The victim then entered the eastbound lanes from an unknown location, west of South Gerald Drive. Delaware State Police said the vehicle then struck the victim and left the scene.

Delaware State Police are withholding the victim's name until the family is notified.

Christiana Road was closed for around three hours while the roadway was cleared and the scene was investigated.

Police are asking witnesses to contact Senior Cpl. M. Calio at 302-364-8483. Information can also be sent to Delaware State Police's Facebook via private message or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

