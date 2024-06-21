Ogdensburg police officer in stable condition after 'unintentional' shooting; 7 officers on leave

Jun. 21—OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg police officer is in stable condition in a Syracuse hospital after being shot in what is being called an "unintentional discharge of a firearm" Thursday night at the police department.

In a press release Friday morning, Chief Mark Kearns states that during the late evening hours of June 20, an incident occurred at the police department, 800 Park St., between two unidentified police officers.

"One officer was shot from what this office believes is an unintentional discharge of a firearm," the police chief stated.

The officer is in stable condition at a Syracuse-area hospital.

"The department's thoughts are with both officers involved and their families as they deal with this unfortunate and tragic event," stated Chief Kearns.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office will be conducting the investigation to "ensure an impartial investigation into the matter," according to Chief Kearns. The New York State Attorney General has been notified of the incident.

Ogdensburg Mayor Michael Tooley confirmed that a total of seven police officers were placed on administrative leave until they could be interviewed by the Sheriff's Office, with interviews expected to begin on Monday.

Included in the seven placed on administrative leave was the officer who discharged their firearm, according to the mayor, who added that the remaining six were potential witnesses to the incident, which took place at shift change.

"Each of the officers is a potential witness, they were at the event," said the mayor, "I'm told interviews of the officers would begin Monday and as officers are interviewed then I am told they can return to active duty."

Tooley acknowledged that the loss of eight police officers, even for a short time, could make it tough to staff patrols until the officers return from administrative leave. In the press release, Chief Kearns said that while the incident is being investigated, city police patrols will be supplemented by other agencies and the public should see the possibility of a sheriff's deputy or state trooper respond within the city limits over the next several days.

"The Ogdensburg Police Department thanks the Sheriff's Office for their professionalism while conducting the investigation and assisting with shift coverage, as well as the Ogdensburg Fire Department and Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad for taking care of our members," wrote Chief Kearns.