Ogden’s historic 25th Street leads in USA Today’s ‘Best Main Street’ awards

The historic neon dragon sign that hung outside the Star Noodle restaurant in the 1940s is pictured on Historic 25th Street in Ogden on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The city of Ogden recently received national media attention by being nominated in USA Today’s “Best Main Street” category and included in the USA Today Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards for 2024.

The spotlight is shining on the historic 25th Street, a local gem for locals and travelers alike.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by USA Today’s judging panel,” Taylor Hartman, director of marketing and communications for Visit Ogden, said in a press release.

“This nomination is a testament to the beauty of our community and the unique experiences that 25th Street offers to both residents and visitors. From our historic architecture to our diverse local businesses and vibrant arts scene, we love the heart of our city,” Hartman added.

Ogden once encompassed the infamous Wild West mentality. It became a boomtown in 1869 when, nearly 50 miles away from Union Station, the Golden Spike brought together the first transcontinental railroad.

The locals from O-town, who often refer to themselves as Ogdenites, used to have a more devious crowd on the historic 25th Street. “With nicknames like Notorious Two-Bit Street and Electric Alley, this street has seen it all,” according to the press release. “Looking at Historic 25th Street now, it’s hard to believe it was once home to brothels, political scandals, and the ‘dark ages’ of gang rivalries so intense you couldn’t walk the three-block length in safety.”

Today, the main street attracts more than a million visitors a year, welcoming outdoor enthusiasts, shoppers and foodies alike to experience Utah’s oldest town’s beauty and history.

Ogden’s historic 25th Street is ranked first on Thursday, according to the USA Today’s leaderboard. Given the recent nomination, Visit Ogden is encouraging local companies, community members and city enthusiasts to participate in the voting here. Voting concludes on April 8 at noon, and the winner will be announced on April 17.

“This is a chance for the community and supporters nationwide to rally behind Ogden and help highlight it as a leading destination on the national stage,” Hartman added.

Historic 25th Street in Ogden is pictured on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The city of Ogden recently received national media attention by being nominated in USA Today’s “Best Main Street” category and included in the USA Today Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards for 2024.

Historic architecture and diverse local businesses line 25th Street in Ogden on Thursday, March 14, 2024. A sushi restaurant is located in the Belmont Building that was built in 1908. The city of Ogden recently received national media attention by being nominated in USA Today’s “Best Main Street” category and included in the USA Today Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards for 2024.

Historic architecture and diverse local businesses inhabit 25th Street in Ogden on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

