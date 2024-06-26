OG&E raising customers' bills while awaiting rate increase approval

OG&E is proceeding with increasing customers' bills starting July 1 despite the changes not being approved yet by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co. earlier this month entered into a settlement with all parties except for the AARP, which opposed the utility's original rate request that would have raised the average monthly residential bill by $19.02.

An uncontested settlement dropped the rate hike from a historic 13.85%, or $332.5 million, to a 6.6%, or $126.6 million. As a result, the proposed average monthly residential bill increase will be $9.58, still higher than any OG&E rate increase over the past 20 years.

The settlement was presented last week to an administrative law judge who has yet to make a recommendation to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which has final say on utility rate increases. Corporation commissioners have yet to set a hearing on the application.

Oklahoma utilities have raised rates before official approval before

Oklahoma Corporation Commission spokesman Trey Davis said state law allows OG&E to proceed with the unapproved rate increase.

“PSO did something similar with its last rate case in 2023,” Davis said. “The utility can begin charging pending action from the commission. Everything will be cleared up at that point, and if it’s modified at that point, then there will be a refund made to customers.”

As part of the proposed settlement, OG&E dropped a request to change the cap on shareholder return on earnings from 9.5% to 10.5%. That cap increase accounted for 15% of the original requested rate hike.

As reported by The Oklahoman, the request, if it had been approved, would have increased earnings for some of the world's largest equity funds led by executives with compensation packages topping $20 million.

Rate increase would pay for upgrades, increase in discount for senior citizens, OG&E said in email

OG&E emailed customers on Friday advising them the rate change will include a $60 annual increase in the Silver Energy senior citizen discount for qualified customers enrolled in SmartHours.

The rate increase also will pay for electric grid upgrades and additional forestry management to reduce outages caused by trees and tree limbs falling on lines.

OG&E also reported to customers the settlement was “agreed to by stakeholders.” The settlement is not, however, supported by the AARP.

AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl said more than 3,700 AARP members called, emailed and signed petitions pleading with corporation commissioners not to approve yet another rate hike from a company that made more than $425 million in profits last year.

“The settlement’s terms will raise utility bills nearly $10 a month, an amount many customers simply cannot afford as OG&E continues to raise rates with no end in sight,” Voskuhl said. “While customers are forced to choose between buying food and medicine and keeping the lights on, OG&E, year after year, rakes in millions of dollars in profits. Oklahomans are fed up with utility companies lining their pockets and expecting customers to pick up another $126 million tab.”

