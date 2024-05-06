How often does your model of car get stolen in Wichita KS? Find out

Are you curious how often your make and model of car gets stolen in Wichita?

The Wichita Eagle asked the Wichita Police Department for information about car thefts reported since late 2019 and compiled it into a database that you can search.

You can search using any or all of the fields below, including make, model, year, zip code and police beat within the city. To see all thefts, simply click “search.”

The database includes December 2019 to February 2024. If you see a blank field, it means police did not know or provide the data. Some vehicles do not have a make, model or year listed because police did not provide it.

You can find the Wichita police beat you live or work in using the department’s “Find My Wichita Police Beat” search tool, located at the bottom of each patrol bureau’s webpage. Or you can click here and scroll down.

The database does not give exact addresses where a vehicle was reported stolen to help protect owners. But you can search thefts in your area if you know your GPS coordinates.

Contributing: Michael Stavola of The Eagle

