How often do Denver-area law enforcement agencies pursue stolen vehicles?

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released a rare video of a stolen vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, showing what they will do to track down thieves. But is that common practice in the Denver area?

A license plate reader flagged the truck as stolen Tuesday night, and deputies quickly caught up to it. The suspect was driving westbound on Lincoln Avenue in Centennial then entered the northbound Interstate 25 on-ramp, and that is where the video starts.

1 in custody, 1 wanted after cars rammed at Wheat Ridge King Soopers

The deputies did what is called a tactical vehicle intervention. Immediately after the truck was stopped, the driver hopped a fence and took off running. But he did not get far before deputies apprehended him. The sheriff’s office also said the driver was driving erratically before the pursuit.

“I just want to make it really clear: In Douglas County, we will go after bad guys, and in this case, who knew what he was going to do? He already had meth on him, and people that steal cars — they commit other crimes. And we go after bad guys and we put car thieves in jail where they should be,” Undersheriff David Walcher said.

But this poses the question: When will authorities pursue a stolen car?

Police dash cam image showing a truck facing the vehicle

Which law enforcement agencies around Denver allow chases?

FOX31 dug into other metro agency policies. The Denver Police Department said there has to be a compelling reason to stop the person, like dangerous behavior, but that compelling need does not include a stolen vehicle alone.

The policy is similar at the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. It has to be an extenuating circumstance, and it is always at a supervisor’s discretion.

Boulder County said that, based solely on the criteria of a stolen vehicle, they would not pursue, but if it also met an additional circumstance — like risk to human life — it may be authorized. Deputies must also weigh other factors before initiating a pursuit, like risk to the community, speed or road conditions.

Train catches fire near I-25 in Douglas County

Jefferson County said its deputies typically do not pursue, saying it would have to be extenuating circumstances, and pursuits are rare.

Tactical expert James Allbee said some agencies are more equipped to pursue than others.

“In these fluid situations, that could change second to second, minute to minute depending on the changing environment and what they’re dealing with. It’s all going to all be up to the agencies on who’s calling the shots and, honestly, how much liability they are undergoing when these types of decisions are being made,” Allbee said.

Colorado car theft drops 21%

There has been a 21% decrease in stolen cars statewide, according to the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority, but it is still a huge issue because the numbers are still high compared to other states.

FOX31 Newsletters: Sign up to get breaking news sent to your inbox

Cale Gould with CATPA said there is some personal responsibility as well.

“Incidents remain high, but volume-wise, we are reducing drastically. Big steps in the right direction. However, we always tell people to remain diligent and take the right steps, the right precautions,” Gould said.

The Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority has assistance for auto theft victims. Find that assistance here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.