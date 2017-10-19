Offspinner Hafeez reported for suspect bowling action

Pakistan's batsman Muhammed Hafeez shakes hands after they beat Sri Lanka in third ODI cricket match in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan offspinner Mohammad Hafeez has again been reported for a suspect bowling action after the third one-day international against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

The ICC said Thursday that match officials handed over the report to Pakistan team management, raising concerns about the legality of the offspinner's action during the match at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

It's the third time in his career that the 37-year-old Hafeez has been reported.

Hafeez will now undergo testing of his bowling action within the next two weeks. He can continue to bowl during this period until results are known.

Hafeez was first suspended in 2014 before he was allowed to resume bowling in international cricket in April 2015 following an independent reassessment of his bowling action.

However, in June 2015 he was suspended for the second time during a test match against Sri Lanka. Since it was his second offence within 24 months of his initial suspension in 2014, he was suspended from bowling in international cricket for 12 months.

In November last year, Hafeez cleared his bowling action at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane and was allowed to resume bowling.