Would offshore wind turbines save or ruin the Jersey Shore? Debaters rumble in Berkeley

BERKELEY - Police officers filled Central Regional High School on Tuesday night, where tensions ran high as critics and proponents of electricity generated by offshore wind faced off with impassioned speeches during a hearing held by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

The state agency held the event to collect public feedback on permit applications for proposed landfall sites for cables that, if approved, will transmit electricity from the Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind South project to the mainland power grid.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind — which is looking to erect about 200 wind turbines between Atlantic City and Barnegat Light — needs a series of permits from the state environmental protection agency before the company can build transmission lines and electrical substations at landfall sites along the Jersey Shore. The company has proposed its electric cables come onshore at Atlantic City, Sea Girt and Egg Harbor Township in Atlantic County.

Though the hearing in Central Regional High School was designed to collect comments on the permit applications, attendees' who approached the microphones often veered toward the larger questions surrounding the new, yet undeveloped offshore wind sector: Will the industry kill fishing and tourism jobs, or spur thousands of new jobs in construction and specialized trades? Will wind turbine construction irreparably destroy the habitat on which fish and whales depend, or is it an integral step in preserving marine and human life by lowering fossil fuel consumption?

More turbines: Murphy accelerates offshore wind construction, announces settlement with Ørsted

Capt. Ed Baxter, a scalloper who docks at Point Pleasant Beach, voices concerns about offshore wind construction damaging important fish habitat during a hearing at Central Regional High School in Berkeley on May 28, 2024.

Capt. Ed Baxter, a scalloper who docks at Point Pleasant Beach, said dredging to bury the power cables outside of important fishing areas, such as the Manasquan Inlet and Shark River, would have serious impacts on commercial fishermen. Sediment from burying cable could smother and kill marine organisms, he said. Construction could scare off important fish species and limit access to important fishing grounds, Baxter said. Electrical fields from high voltage cables could alter fish migration or habitat, he said.

"What's at jeopardy is a food source for our country," he said. "I have over 250 days a year at sea. … There's many generations (of commercial fishermen and scallopers) behind me that have the same comments, the same worries."

But offshore wind power proponents including James Thompson, campaigns director for the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters, said development of turbines would help to avert the "existential threat" of climate change. Already, the oceans are becoming warmer and more acidic, he said.

Courtroom drama: See which 8 NJ towns filed new lawsuits to stop offshore wind developer

Sharonda Allen, executive director of Operation Grow, a nonprofit focused on economic and environmental sustainability, speaks in support of offshore wind at Central Regional High School in Berkeley on May 28, 2024.

Ocean acidification is the result of absorption of atmospheric carbon dioxide, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As the ocean becomes more acidic, oysters, clams, coral and certain planktons cannot build proper shells, according to the administration. The acidification also affects some fish species' ability to detect predators, according to NOAA.

Warming ocean temperatures are another serious problem, causing sea level to rise, coral around the world to die, and faster melting of the Earth's ice sheets, according to NASA.

Diane Kerrigan of Island Heights urged the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to reject permit applications by Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind while at Central Regional High School in Berkeley on May 28, 2024.

Electric bills: Before you turn on that air conditioner, here's how much JCP&L electric rates are going up

Building offshore wind will help reduce greenhouse gases that are contributing to these problems, but also help people who live inland, Thompson said.

"Places like Newark and Camden and Trenton, even other suburbs around the state, have been affected by poor air quality because of the burning of fossil fuels that has happened over decades and decades and decades," he said.

"There will be 6.13 million tons of greenhouse gas reduction annually from this Atlantic Shores project alone, which is equivalent to removing 1.21 million cars from the road," said Jackie Greger, a Toms River resident and staff member of the New Jersey Sierra Club, one of the state's largest environmental organizations.

Bob Stern, founder of Save Long Beach Island, an organization that is fighting the Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind's proposal, urged the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to reject permit applications from the power company while speaking at Central Regional High School in Berkeley on May 28, 2024.

Check out this map: Which New Jersey towns will sink under water from sea level rise?

"This new, clean energy resource will especially benefit the communities in New Jersey who bear the brunt of pollution, as it will help displace the fossil-fuel usage in our grid and improve our regional air quality," she said. "We need to invest in offshore wind to bring relief to people who suffer from asthma, heart disease and other medical conditions."

At Central Regional High School, critics of offshore wind urged the Department of Environmental Protection to reject the permit applications, saying construction of turbines would threaten their way of life.

Rose Willis, a member of the Fishermen's Dock Cooperative of Point Pleasant Beach, said that not only would local commercial fishing companies be affected by the offshore wind project, but also many small businesses that service or buy from their industry. She cited the ice suppliers, restaurants, truck drivers, fuel sellers and others who depend on a healthy fishing industry in New Jersey.

"Three major commercial fishing ports will be affected: Point Pleasant Beach, Barnegat Light and Atlantic City," Willis said. "Areas will be temporarily close to fishing. And limiting the Fishermen's Dock Cooperative access to traditional fishing grounds and running these cables past Manasquan Inlet will block our access to the ocean itself. This will result in immediate financial losses."

Seaside Park Mayor John Peterson Jr. also urged the Department of Environmental Protection to reject the permit applications.

"The effects (of offshore wind development), once implemented, will be irreversible and can lead, indeed, to irreparable harm to our environment, to our coastal way of life, to the culture, the history of this area, as well as the tourism industry," he said.

Seaside Park Mayor John Peterson Jr. urges New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection officials to reject permit applications by Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind while speaking at Central Regional High School in Berkeley on May 28, 2024.

What's the effect? Offshore wind farms off NJ, NY scrutinized over environmental impacts

The environmental permits sought by Atlantic Shores are one in a series of federal and state obstacles the company must pass in order to begin construction on its 102,124-acre site.

In 2021, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities awarded offshore wind renewable energy certificates, or ORECs, to Project 1 of Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind South. That half of the proposal would deliver 1,510 megawatts of energy to the grid.

Offshore wind companies earn one OREC for each megawatt-hour of electricity generated by wind turbines. OREC prices are set in the Board of Public Utilities award agreements.

Anjuli Ramos-Busot, director of the New Jersey Sierra Club, speaks in support of offshore wind at Central Regional High School in Berkeley on May 28, 2024.

Atlantic Shores is still seeking an OREC award for Project 2 of its proposal.

Last week, the company passed another milestone when the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced approval and release of the Final Environmental Impact Statement on the company's proposal.

"We are encouraged to see forward progress and getting another step closer to delivering New Jersey's first offshore wind projects," Atlantic Shores CEO Joris Veldhoven said in a statement to the press.

Atlantic Shores officials said Project 1 will bring $848 million in local economic benefits to New Jersey and have an overall economic impact of $1.9 billion. If both Project 1 and 2 are approved, the company is expected to generate enough electricity to power almost 1 million homes.

Amanda Oglesby is an Ocean County native who covers education and the environment. She has worked for the Press for more than 15 years. Reach her at @OglesbyAPP, aoglesby@gannettnj.com or 732-557-5701.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Atlantic Shores offshore wind meeting drew crowd, cops to Berkeley