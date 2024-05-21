Officials: Woman, 2 dogs, cat dies in Temple Hills house fire

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s Fire Department (PGFD) said one person, two dogs and a cat died in a house fire Monday afternoon.

PGFD said crews responded at around 3:30 p.m. to investigate a house fire, which was located in the 5200 block of Oahu Ct. in Temple Hills.

DC police officer hurt in shooting in Northwest; people of interest detained in Prince George’s County

When crews arrived, they found that the fire was already out. A woman, two dogs and a cat were found dead there.

The cause of the fire and death were being investigated.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.