Officials warn of ‘significant police presence’ amid ongoing investigation in Bridgewater

There is a “significant police presence” in a neighborhood of Bridgewater amid an ongoing investigation on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Law enforcement officials are focusing the investigation on Beebe Road, according to the Bridgewater Police Department.

Police noted that there was no danger to the public.

When asked about the nature of the investigation, Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher Delmonte told Boston 25, “I will have to refer you to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

