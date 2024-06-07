Officials warn of quicksand conditions at popular New England beach

Park managers at a popular New England beach are warning visitors of quicksand-like sinkholes after several people recently got their legs stuck.

The warning is in effect at Maine’s Popham Beach State Park, not far from Brunswick, according to Sean Vaillancourt, who manages the beach for the state Bureau of Parks and Land.

If you by chance get stuck in a sinkhole, Vaillancourt says the best course of action is to remain calm.

“Just take your time and crawl out if you have to,” Vaillancourt explained. “You can also lean forward or back in a floating position. The more you can disperse your weight over that, the more you can move freely.”

Vaillancourt said that the maximum depth of the sinkholes on the beach is likely about waist-high.

The sinkholes started developing after a storm last year shifted the sand on the beach, Vaillancourt noted.

