Officials warn of heatwave

Tompkins County officials are preparing for a heatwave that could increase the risks of heat-related illness in the area this week.

The National Weather Service Binghamton reports that much of the Finger Lakes region will be impacted by hot and humid conditions starting Tuesday morning, with high temperatures reaching the mid-90’s and the heat index as high as 105 projected in the city of Ithaca.

An overview of the heat index predictions made by the National Weather Service Binghamton for Tompkins County next week. Monday, June 17.

The weather service has placed a heat advisory for most of New York State, effective Tuesday with the highest temperatures slated to begin Tuesday morning and run into Thursday. Nightly lows are expected to remain warmer than typical, with low temperatures projected in the upper 60’s to 70’s, according to the service.

“Extreme heat is the leading weather-related cause of death,” Community Preparedness Coordinator with the County Department of Emergency Response Geoff Dunn said. “The most important things you can do are to stay hydrated by drinking more water than usual, stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun, wear loose fitting and light-colored clothing, and take cool showers or baths.”

Dealing with the heat

County guidance suggests rescheduling any strenuous tasks to the early morning or evening to stay out of the sun during this week’s hottest stretches. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location and call 9-1-1 immediately.

A map of cooling centers in Tompkins County is available on the New York State Department of Health website.

According to the department, cooling centers are air-conditioned facilities where you can go to cool down during extreme heat, and are especially important for more vulnerable groups of people, including older adults, children, and those without access to air conditioning in their home or place of work.

“Young children and infants, adults over 65, those with chronic medical conditions, and people without access to air conditioning are most at risk,” said Dunn. “Never leave children, seniors, or pets unattended in a closed car, even for a few minutes.”

Additional information on summer safety and extreme heat can be found at: www.tompkinsready.org or www.ready.gov/heat.

