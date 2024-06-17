Officials in Volusia County seek regional solution to control Lake Monroe algal growth

A warning call signaled by the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County last month for the presence of harmful blue-green algae toxins in Lake Monroe has local officials reviving discussions about a long-term solution to the problem.

Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria that is common in Florida’s freshwater environments. A bloom occurs when rapid growth of algae leads to an accumulation of individual cells that discolor water and often produce floating mats that give off unpleasant odors.

Blue-green algal blooms are environmentally harmful, discolor water and can emit unpleasant odors. Regional officials in Volusia County are seeking a regional solution to the issue at Lake Monroe.

The large lake is between Deltona and Sanford. Lake Monroe has a park in Volusia County with fishing docks, boat ramps and other amenities.

"Some environmental factors that contribute to blue-green algae blooms are sunny days, warm water temperatures, still water conditions and excess nutrients," according to the health department. "Blooms can appear year-round but are more frequent in summer and fall."

People should be careful because the toxins can be harmful to humans and pets.

Is hemp the answer to algae blooms?

Looking to take a fresh approach to the ongoing issue, community leaders in Volusia County are considering how hemp plants could battle toxic algae blooms by cleaning polluted waterways as some studies show.

Steven Edmonds, founder of Hemp4Water and a political science instructor at Valencia College in Orlando, made a presentation at a May city council meeting in Deltona at the request of Mayor Santiago Avila Jr.

Edmonds has been an advocate for water quality and cannabis legalization for years. He started Hemp4Water first as a Facebook group in 2013 to encourage using hemp to improve water quality; it is now a nonprofit organization.

"In the research myself and others in the field have done, you can grow hemp plants on industrial biomats and that will help cut down on the excess of surface nitrogen and phosphorus that is the food that feeds algae, so to speak," Edmonds said.

But the fix doesn't come cheaply. Before algal growth can be maintained, levels must first be reduced. That can be achieved by shocking the water in an environmentally friendly method employed by Natura Solve, a " biological solutions" company based in Utah.

Neutralizing the lake could produce results within about a month, according to Edmonds.

Cost estimates for the shock treatment are about $9 billion, with an additional $50,000 for the hemp biomats.

"If we had the cooperation and approval, we could try to move forward with this," Avila said in a recent phone interview with The News-Journal.

Matt Reinhart, a councilman with Volusia County, is also open to the idea and suggested seeking a regional partnership with officials in Sanford and Seminole County since Lake Monroe borders both Volusia and Seminole counties.

"Then we could go after a multi-municipality grant, seeking governmental subsidies to offset the cost," Reinhart said.

One area of potential controversy, however, is the use of hemp.

Edmonds said the form in which the plants would be used would render them non-smokable.

Reinhart said that to allay any concerns, fencing and security cameras could be installed.

Avila said he intended to continue discussions around the issue with regional officials.

Reinhart admitted, however, it might be a tough sell given the expense.

"Even in the short term I've served, I can tell you it's a very conservative council and budget season," Reinhart said, "and we're already facing tax issues with SunRail (the commuter rail system linking Central Florida)."

Precautions around algae blooms

DOH-Volusia advises residents and visitors to take the following precautions in and around Lake Monroe:

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercrafts, or come into contact with waters where there is a visible bloom.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have any contact with algae, or discolored or water that smells unpleasant.

Keep pets and livestock away from the area to avoid any contact with water. Waters where algae blooms are present are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should use an alternative source of water when algae blooms are present.

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate toxins.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts, and cook fish thoroughly.

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

