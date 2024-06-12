Officials urge public's patience during Rochester-Monaca Bridge closure

ROCHESTER ― One of Beaver County's highest-traffic bridges is closed to motorists for months.

PennDOT has closed the Rochester-Monaca Bridge, which carries Route 18 over the Ohio River, while workers complete several bridge preservation projects along the structure. The bridge will remain continuously closed to all vehicle traffic for nearly three months, but officials note the structure will remain open to pedestrians.

Looking at the closed Rochester-Monaca Bridge from the Monaca side on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

"I think everyone's just kind of waiting and see how it affects things," said David Piuri, chief of the Monaca Police Department. "It's kind of a wait-and-see approach. We know that there's gonna be a lot of traffic. We know there's gonna be, it's gonna be backed up. We are going to wait and see how it affects everybody."

Throughout the closure, the following detour has been posted:

Northbound Bridge Traffic (from Monaca side)

From the bridge, take Pennsylvania Avenue (Route 4044) eastbound to 17th Street

Turn left onto 17th Street/North Route 51

Cross the East Monaca-Rochester Bridge

Turn left onto North Route 51/Route 65

Take the exit ramp on the right for South Route 18/East Route 68 toward Rochester

Continue on Brighton Avenue

Follow the roundabout to Rhode Island Avenue/South Route 18

Follow Rhode Island Avenue to the Rochester-Monaca Bridge

End Detour

Southbound Bridge Traffic (from Rochester side)

From the bridge, take Rhode Island Avenue to the Rochester roundabout

Follow the roundabout to Brighton Avenue toward South Route 65/Route 51

Take the ramp to southbound Route 65

Continue to the left-hand off-ramp for South Route 51

Turn right onto the East Monaca-Rochester Bridge

Turn right onto Pennsylvania Avenue

Continue westbound to 9th Street

End Detour

Traffic is expected to increase in the communities along both sides of the bridge as motorists navigate to the East Rochester-Monaca Bridge. While waiting in traffic can be aggravating, officials are urging drivers not to try shortcuts through the back roads, as all of the traffic will still be concentrated at the same points. If cars come out of these side roads, it may only make the congestion worse.

"We ask that people be patient and allow themselves extra time to get where they're going," Piuri said.

Congestion at the bridge is expected to be the worst during "rush hour," which occurs on weekdays between 6:30 and 8 a.m. and between 4 and 6 p.m. as motorists travel to and from work. Alternate routes are available for crossing the Ohio River to northern Beaver County, with nearby options including the Ambridge Bridge or traveling along Interstate 376 to the Beaver or Center Township exits.

As the congestion centers on the East Rochester-Monaca Bridge, motorists should also remember that emergency vehicles may need to use these routes. In emergencies, these vehicles may need to get through traffic quickly to save lives, so motorists should give them the right away.

"Any detour on our roads, whether planned or not, is also a detour for emergency vehicles," said Eric Brewer, director of emergency services for Beaver County. "My main concern is with Emergency Medical Services. They’re taxed on a daily basis, and extra traffic to a detour route during the rush hour might extend the response time to an ambulance that needs to use that same detour route to get to their destination."

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Officials urge patience during Rochester-Monaca Bridge closure