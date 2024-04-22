Officials urge people to do their research before voting in May’s election

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Early voting is underway for May’s municipal races that will run until April 30. Officials remind people that their vote is their voice and are encouraged to do their research before hitting the polls.

“It impacts your life oftentimes more than state and federal elections do,” Richard Yeakley, City Of Longview Public Information Officer, said.

East Texas cities such as Longview, Lindale and Arp will be electing a mayor.

“The volunteer folks that are going to set the objective for the city moving forward, approve the budget, pass laws, the council really matters” Yeakley said.

City council spots and propositions are also on the ballot however officials said they always see low voter turnout during the summer’s election.

One of the few early voters out Monday was Petra Hawkins, a candidate for Tyler City Council District 2. She explains what obtaining a council seat means.

“Approving the budget working with police and fire and 911, there’s a lot of things that city council does that people need to realize and that it’s an important seat,” Hawkins said.

In Longview, residents can vote on three major races.

“For the City of Longview, there are three elections that voters may get to weigh in, so we have a citywide election for mayor then there are two elections for specific council members,” Yeakley said.

Some cities like Kilgore, Sulphur Springs and West Rusk will have millions of dollars in school district bonds and board member races to vote on. People are encouraged to do their research on the propositions and how it will affect the district.

