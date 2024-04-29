Officials say Tyler Dairy Queen caught on fire after lightning strike

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office said that a Dairy Queen near The Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler was struck by lightning on Sunday.

Officials said that the fire from the strike didn’t burn that much of the building but firefighters did have to tear out part of the ceiling inside the fast-food restaurant to check for fire.

No injuries were reported from the fire and lightning strike. The Dairy Queen will have to be closed for at least a couple of days for repairs, according to the fire marshal’s office.

