Officials give tips on how to prep for overnight severe weather

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With severe thunderstorms likely to hit Northwest Arkansas overnight, there could be some added challenges as most people will be sleeping when it arrives.

Officials in Washington and Benton counties suggest making a plan before severe weather comes to the area and having multiple ways to receive alerts.

“We want people to utilize their cellphones, their landline phones,” John Luther, the emergency management director with Washington County, said. “Have a [National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration] radio, if possible. Don’t just depend on a single tool to give you the warning because that tool might fail.”

Severe weather safety guide

Luther said to have shoes, car keys and other essential items handy in case severe weather hits overnight.

Benton County communications director Melody Kwok said the county advises people to follow the acronym: D.U.C.K.

“Down to the lowest level of your home or building under something sturdy — a mattress would be good or a table,” Kwok said. “Center-most portion of the room, and then, keep into your safe spot until the ‘all clear’ is given until that tornado warning has passed your area.”

“Washington and Benton counties don’t provide severe weather housing shelters, but The Salvation Army does in the event that there’s hail with a severe thunderstorm or active tornado or flood warnings in the area,” Stephanie Chastain with The Salvation Army said.

Weahter Blog: Alert-day significant severe weather possible

If someone needs weather-related shelter, they can walk into the facility and ask for it without any pre-registration. Chastain said space may be limited at a facility but an exception for extra space would “usually” be made.

The Salvation Army has two locations in Northwest Arkansas: 219 W. 15th Street in Fayetteville and 3305 SW. I Street in Bentonville.

In the event of an emergency — such as an injury due to a storm, flooding on the roadways or trees blocking roads — emergency management suggests calling 911.

“Don’t be afraid to do that,” Luther said. “No harm, no foul for calling, and we’ll respond accordingly.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.