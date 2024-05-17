Officials: Student found with gun at school in Coleman ISD

On Thursday, all schools in Coleman ISD were placed under a lockdown after there was a report of a student with a gun at Coleman High School.

The student in question was taken into custody and no injuries were reported. The case, however, is still under investigation.

Officers 'retrieved the handgun'

Shortly after school began Thursday, Coleman police officers and the Coleman County Sheriff's Office were called to Coleman High School.

Coleman schools were placed into a lockdown Thursday after reports of a student with a handgun.

There had been a "report of a student with a gun," at approximately 8 a.m., according to a press release.

At that time, according to the Coleman Police Department, all Coleman ISD campuses were subsequently placed under a lockdown

When officers arrived at the high school, they made contact with the student in question and then "retrieved the handgun from the student," according to the press release.

Officers took the student into custody without incident.

According to the press release, that student "did not display the weapon or threaten any individuals before being taken into custody."

At that time, the Coleman Police Department social media page reported that there were no reported injuries at the school and no shots were fired.

As a result of the incident, high school students were transported to the Bill Franklin Center on Texas State Highway 206 to reunite with their parents and allow the school to be searched for additional threats.

Officers did not find any additional threats, but the case is still under investigation, according to James R. King, assistant city manager of Coleman.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Students safe after lockdown Thursday in Coleman