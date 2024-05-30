Officials use sonar in search for Girardville man believed to have drowned in strip mine

GIRARDVILLE — The search for an apparent drowning victim in an abandoned strip mine continued in vain Thursday, officials reported.

A crew from the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission used sonar devices to explore the depths of the so-called A-Hole strip mine. State police investigators also participated in the operation.

Frank Zangari Jr., Girardville fire chief, said officials will analyze the sonar readings in the coming days.

Donald Haymaker, 42, of Girardville, was last seen by companions at the water-filled strip mine early Tuesday afternoon.

A search and rescue operation, begun Tuesday afternoon, was shifted to a recovery mission by day’s end.

Haymaker was apparently fishing when his kayak capsized. Fishing gear and clothing have been recovered from the kayak, which was floating on its side.

Dive teams from West End Fire & Rescue in Mahanoy City, as well as units from Lebanon and Lackawanna counties, combed the depths of the mine Wednesday.

The mine, thought to be as deep as 1,500 feet, is filled with debris and downed trees that create hazardous conditions for divers, officials said.

Divers did not participate in Thursday’s operation.

The incident, Zangari said, remains an ongoing investigation.