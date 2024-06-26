Officials silent as Savannah police dog death investigation continues

Jun. 25—Public officials are declining to comment as an investigation into the death of Savannah K-9 officer Horus continues.

The K-9 died Thursday after completing an overnight shift in Savannah, according to a press release from the Savannah Police Department.

Media outlets have reported that K-9 Horus died after being left in a vehicle overnight, citing the Savannah Police Department and Police Chief David Vincent.

Andrew County Prosecuting Attorney Monica Morrey confirmed there is an active criminal investigation through the Missouri State Highway Patrol, but said she is very limited in what she can say while the case is under investigation.

Sgt. Shane Hux said the case will be handled by the MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control because it is a special investigation.

News-Press NOW spoke with Vincent Tuesday at Savannah City Hall, but he stated that he will not answer any questions while the investigation continues.

Some Savannah residents shared their opinions on the case, but all declined to go on record.

A candlelight vigil for Horus is scheduled for Sunday at Messick Park.