Officials shut down part of Tonto National Forest to fight Wildcat Fire near Bartlett Lake

The U.S. Forest Service shut down a portion of the Tonto National Forest northeast of Scottsdale on Saturday night after a fast-growing fire expanded from 500 to roughly 5,000 acres within 24 hours.

The Wildcat Fire, which is burning in the Cave Creek Ranger District located north of Dynamite Boulevard and 136th Street near Vista Verde, was 0% contained as of Sunday morning, Tonto National Forest spokesperson Mike Reichling said. Roughly 200 people were fighting the fire, including multiple hotshot crews and three crews from the Arizona Department of Corrections, he said.

The closure takes immediate effect, banning individuals from entering the area for roughly a month. Exceptions exist for individuals with certain Forest Service permits and for federal, state and local officials involved in firefighting or an organized rescue, according to a statement from the U.S. Forest Service.

"The public is urged to stay away from the area so as not to impede fire suppression operations and for the safety of themselves and firefighters," officials said Sunday.

The area is bounded by Cave Creek Road to the west and Bartlett Lake to the east, with Humboldt Mountain at the northernmost edge and the southernmost edge approaching the Verde River, according to a map from the U.S. Forest Service.

Officials also cautioned that the public should avoid traveling through the area of the wildfire as well as flying drones near it in case they might interfere with aircraft fighting the fire.

“Remember, drones and firefighting aircraft are a dangerous mix and could lead to accidents or slow down wildfire suppression operations,” the Tonto National Forest wrote on Facebook. “If you fly, we can’t.”

The fire was reported Saturday morning before 9:30 a.m. The blaze forced the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office to close Bartlett Dam Road, which connects Cave Creek Road to Bartlett Lake, as the wildfire was burning on both sides of the road, according to the Tonto National Forest.

Authorities urged the public to sign up for the Maricopa County Emergency Notification System to receive prompt alerts about emergency evacuations.

Visitors were escorted from Bartlett Lake due to the wildfire Saturday morning, but Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez, with Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, said there are no additional evacuation orders as of Sunday morning.

"The fire is not threatening any occupied structures at this time. MCSO has closed roads due to the fire but that’s it at this time," Enriquez said.

Crews responding Sunday included: the Mormon Lake, Geronimo, Prescott, and Globe Interagency hotshot crews as well as Perryville, Lewis and Superstition crews, Reichling said.

The National Weather Service on Saturday said satellite imagery showed the smoke plume from the Wildcat Fire was drifting northeast over parts of the High Country, including the Payson area.

Here is a view from GOES satellite imagery this evening showing the large smoke plume that's been generated by the #WildcatFire. Smoke can be seen drifting northeast over parts of the High Country, including the Payson area. #azwx #azfire pic.twitter.com/Pf5iO3TAMb — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 19, 2024

Taylor Seely is a reporter for The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com. Reach her at tseely@arizonarepublic.com or by phone at 480-476-6116.

Madeline Nguyen contributed to this report. Nguyen is a breaking news reporter at The Republic. Reach her at Madeline.Nguyen@gannett.com or 480-619-0285. Follow her on X @madelineynguyen.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Wildcat Fire burns 5,000 acres in Tonto National Forest