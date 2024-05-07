Officials seize several pounds of fentanyl, heroin and meth in South Austin drug raid

Law enforcement officials have seized several pounds of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl in a drug raid at a house in South Austin, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Joshua James Calvo of Austin was charged with possession with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin, the complaint said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration obtained a federal search warrant for Calvo's house at 705 Valdez St. in Austin after officials started investigating Calvo, a suspected heroin and methamphetamine distributor in the Austin area, the complaint said.

Agents from the DEA and officers with the Georgetown Police Department and Williamson County SWAT approached Calvo's house on May 1 and commanded the residents of the home to leave, according to the federal document.

Calvo ran out of the back door with a box in his hand but later came back inside the home, the document said. It said agents found Calvo's wife and three juveniles inside the home. After officials detained Calvo, who was "verbally noncompliant," they found a knife in his front pocket, the complaint said.

It said officers found 2,050.2 grams (4.5 pounds) of methamphetamine, 1,026 grams (2.2 pounds) of heroin and 688.1 grams (1.5 pounds) of "M30" pills testing positive for fentanyl in their search of rooms in the house.

Officers also found two loaded handguns and $25,000 to $30,000 in cash in a safe in the master bedroom of the house, according to the complaint.

It said agents found six handguns and nine high-powered rifles in another bedroom. In the laundry room they found pills, suspected heroin, suspected cocaine and suspected methamphetamine on the floor next to the box that Calvo had been seen running out of the house with, the complaint said.

Calvo later told officers in an interview that all the drugs and guns found at the house belonged to him, the federal document said. It said Calvo's previous criminal history includes felony convictions.

The Williamson County sheriff's office SWAT team was involved in the raid because detectives from the sheriff's office belong to the DEA task force and were working on the case, said Sheriff Mike Gleason.

The Georgetown Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for information about why it was involved in the raid.

