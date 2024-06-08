Officials searching for hit-and-run driver that left woman with serious injuries

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials are searching for a driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a Homosassa woman last week.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound on East Turner Camp Road at 10:12 p.m. on May 30.

A 57-year-old woman riding a Sohamo E-bike was also traveling eastbound on the same road.

FHP said the unknown driver overtook and struck the woman just west of North Jackadee Point.

The driver fled the scene of the crash, leaving the woman with serious injuries.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

