Officials search for missing teenage girl last seen near Gladewater

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is looking to bring a teenage girl home safely after she was last seen on Thursday.

According to a release, the sheriff’s office is seeking information on 17-year-old Halo Faith Bumstead’s whereabouts after being reported missing. Bumstead is described as 5 foot 7 inches, biracial, has ear and tongue piercings.

Officials said she was last seen near 100 Home Place Circle near Gladewater. She was reportedly wearing light blue shorts, white shirt with dark blue pinstripes, the sheriff’s office said.

Courtesy of the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 903-236-8400 or local law enforcement and refer to the case #C24-08991.

