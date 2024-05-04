Officials search for missing Pasco County man

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on May 2.

The sheriff’s office said Cody Gray, 33, was last seen around 7 a.m. on Thursday near Forest Hills Dr. in Holiday.

Credit: Pasco Sheriff’s Office

Gray is described as 6’3″ and 200 lbs. He was last seen driving a silver 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe with the Florida tag RADH24.

Officials say Gray may be in Pinellas County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

