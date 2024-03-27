Officials Reveal Where $1.13 BILLION Lottery Ticket Was Sold

The life of someone in New Jersey just changed overnight.

Lottery officials announced that one lucky person bought a ticket in the Garden State that matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, snapping a 31-drawing drought that’d raised the jackpot to a whopping $1.13 billion—the fifth highest in history. The cash option is $537.5 million.

The lucky numbers were 7, 11, 22, 29, 38, and the gold Mega ball was 4.

Authorities said the winning ticket was sold at ShopRite Liquors on Route 66 in Neptune Township, Monmouth County, about 60 miles south of Manhattan. The liquor store will receive a $30,000 bonus check for selling the winning ticket.

The identity of Tuesday’s winner was not released and may never be known. New Jersey passed a law in 2020, the last year it had a Mega Millions winner, that allows those who hit the jackpot to remain anonymous.

That winner beat the odds, as winning the Mega Millions is said to be an astronomical 1 in 302,575,350.

It’ll likely be a while before the jackpot is able to get so high again. It’s been reset back to $20 million with a $9.5 million cash option, and would require months of winless draws to once again eclipse a $1 billion jackpot.

“Congratulations to the New Jersey Lottery for selling a jackpot-winning ticket in Tuesday’s $1.13 billion Mega Millions drawing,” said Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, in a release. “We celebrate our new jackpot winner, as well as all the prizes won and dollars raised for good causes during this exciting jackpot run.”

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The only states that don’t participate are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

