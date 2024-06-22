Officials respond after report of missing swimmer at Arkansas Bend Park

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A recovery effort is now underway after a report of a missing swimmer at Arkansas Bend Park on Saturday, according to officials.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media it responded to a report of an adult swimmer who was using an electric underwater scooter who did not resurface at Arkansas Bend Park, located at 16900 Cherry Lane in Lago Vista.

Multiple first responder boats responded to the scene in an attempt to rescue the person. However, ATCEMS medics said rescue efforts then “transitioned to a recovery.”

A spokesperson for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is leading the investigation and said it will search until sundown and restart efforts at sunrise if no one is found.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

