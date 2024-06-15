Officials rescue 28 riders trapped upside-down at Portland amusement park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Twenty-eight people were trapped on a ride at Oaks Amusement Park in Southeast Portland, Oregon, on the park’s first day open for the season, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

Officials at the scene say the passengers were “stuck upside down” on the AtmosFEAR ride and were lowered to safety from a height of 50 feet around 3:30 p.m. They were stuck for 25 minutes before being successfully lowered back down.

“The ride has been manually lowered and all riders are now being evacuated and medically evaluated,” officials said.

No injuries have been reported, but the park did say one person with pre-existing medical conditions was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, “out of an abundance of caution.”

The cause of the ride’s stop remains unclear, but officials say the ride will be closed until further notice.

“My entire bladder hurts. I was holding back throw-up. My legs are killing me,” said Daniel Allen, one of the individuals on the ride who called the 25-minute ordeal “just crazy.”

Teens who were stuck on the ride told Nexstar’s KOIN 6 News being suspended in the air like that made them think about life.

“People praying to God, screaming for their life, throwing up, passing out, it was bad,” Jordan Harding said.

A woman who witnessed the ride getting stuck from the ground recalled praying for those upside down and strapped in for nearly a half-hour.

“The ride went up, the kids got stuck on the ride and they were just dangling,” said Lavina Waters. “And somebody came in and said ‘hey, the kids are stuck on the ride’ and I look up, and sure enough, they were stuck on the ride.”

Jon Harrell, a Portland Fire and Rescue spokesperson, told KOIN 6 News crews are familiar with the ride.

“I know that our high and go rope rescue team has specifically drilled as recently as last year on this ride and extrication of individuals from this ride,” he said.

“My dream is to become a firefighter,” Allen said. “I’m thankful that they did what they did and it really makes me take a look at what I want to become and grow up and turn into that.”

PF&R said medical evaluations were conducted by them and American Medical Response medics, with all vitals being normal and no medical assistance needed, save for that one person taken to the hospital. Firefighters and park staff then worked to reunite the riders with their parents.

The AtmosFEAR replaced the Screaming Eagle at Oaks Park in 2020. The malfunction took place on the park’s opening day for the summer 2024 season.

The park was closed for the remainder of the day.

Oaks Park released a statement on the incident just after 5:30 p.m.

“At approximately 2:55 this afternoon, the AtmosFEAR ride stopped at the apex position while operating in the 360-degree setting, suspending 28 riders upside down. Oaks Park staff immediately initiated emergency procedures and called 911. Emergency responders arrived at approximately 3:20 PM. Within minutes of the first responders’ arrival, Oaks Park Maintenance returned the riders safely to the unloading position, where medics were waiting to assess the health and wellness of the riders.

The riders who were suspended were assessed by Portland Fire & Rescue and American Medical Response. One rider with pre-existing medical conditions was transported to the hospital for further evaluation, out of an abundance of caution. All other riders were released by medics to go home with their families.

As is standard procedure, in 2023, local emergency response teams held an emergency response training at the AtmosFEAR, and implementation of that response plan was carried out effectively today.

The AtmosFEAR has been in operation since 2021 and has operated without incident to this point. The ride will remain closed until further notice. Oaks Park Management was in immediate contact with the manufacturer and will work with both the manufacturer and state inspectors to identify the cause of the stoppage.

We wish to express our deepest appreciation to the first responders and our staff for taking prompt action, leading to a positive outcome today, and to the rest of the park guests who swiftly followed directions to vacate the park to make way for the emergency responders to attend to the situation. Most of all, we are thankful that the riders are safe and with their families.

Any park guest who had their visit cut short today will be extended a refund or opportunity to reschedule their visit. If you attended today, please keep your ride bracelet to help expedite the refund or rescheduling process. Please reach out to Oaks Park’s Administration office M-F at 503-233-5777 or email info@oakspark.com.“

