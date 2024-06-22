Officials relieved after 4-year-old found safe in Huntington Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After nearly 24 hours of searching, a four-year-old boy was reunited with his family after disappearing at Huntington Lake -and officials are relieved for the outcome, given that they say these cases do not always have a happy ending.

4-year-old Chrisitan Ramirez was reunited with his family early Friday morning after being missing for nearly 24 hours. He was located about a quarter mile away from where he reportedly disappeared.

Lieutenant Brandon Pursell with the Fresno Sheriff’s Office says this was a great result of the Search and Rescue Personnel.

“We’re so happy to be able to have found him alive, it’s great,” said Lieutenant Pursell.

The Ramirez family reported Christian missing at the Rancheria Campground early Thursday morning.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office along with a search and rescue team, Air Support Unit, Forest Service Rangers, and California Fish and Wildlife officers worked throughout the night to find Christian.

“He was out in the woods. He was in a very thick, wooded area. And he was out there all night. As far as overnight stuff we’re going to have to spend some time with the kid. The kid’s really shaken up today,” said Lieutenant Pursell.

Christian was found tired and hungry but is now safe with his family.

“We don’t always have happy endings to these, and this is a win for everybody,” said Lieutenant Pursell.

Lieutenant Pursell says they want to let the boy spend time with his family before confirming any more details of his disappearance.

