Officials release name of 51-year-old Rhinelander man killed Sunday in Lincoln County crash

SKANAWAN − Authorities have released the name of a Rhinelander man killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. 51 in Lincoln County.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, George Rouman, 51, was driving his utility van north on U.S. 51, just north of Tamarack Lane in the Lincoln County town of Skanawan, when a 20-year-old Crandon woman driving an SUV south on U.S. 51 lost control for an unknown reason, went through the median and was hit by Rouman's van, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Both drivers were trapped inside their vehicles and had to be removed. Officials pronounced Rouman dead at the scene. The 20-year-old Crandon woman was flown by helicopter to Wausau Aspirus Hospital where she was treated and released.

The crash closed U.S. 51 for about eight hours. A dog in the SUV with the woman also died.

