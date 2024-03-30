Officials recover body from Milwaukee River in Glendale, may be tied to missing persons case

A Milwaukee Fire Department dive rescue vehicle is seen on West Montclaire Avenue in Glendale, near the Milwaukee River, on Saturday afternoon, March 30.

North Shore Fire/Rescue recovered a body from the Milwaukee River Saturday afternoon in Glendale, a fire official said.

Glendale police Saturday received a report of a body from the family of a man who went missing in late January, North Shore Fire Chief Robert Whitaker said. Police had been regularly checking the area but Saturday’s search was prompted by the family’s sighting.Whitaker could not confirm if the body recovered was linked to the missing person case. Fire crews were waiting for the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner to arrive on scene.

The missing person case involved Eugeniu Matcin, a 31-year-old Illinois resident last seen by family sitting in a hot tub of their Airbnb residence at West Riverview Drive on Jan. 29.Whitaker declined to provide the age and gender of the person pulled from the river.Warmer temperatures recently and two days of rain may have played a role in the discovery of the body, Whitaker said.The Milwaukee Fire Department dive team and the Milwaukee Police Department Harbor Patrol assisted in the recovery effort.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Body recovered from Milwaukee River in Glendale Saturday afternoon