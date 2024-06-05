Officials: One dead, another person in critical condition after Woodvale shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One man is dead and another person was in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday morning in the Woodvale section of Johnstown, officials said.

Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said three people were struck by gunfire in what appeared to be a “targeted” shooting on Plum Street.

“This was not a random incident,” he said.

In a separate investigation Tuesday, two people were apprehended on charges that they had distributed drugs from a home on the 600 block of Plum Street in Woodvale. Federal authorities had been looking into alleged drug activity at that home since April, court documents show.

Neugebauer acknowledged that address matched the location where gunfire was reported.

But he said Tuesday afternoon that it was too soon to speculate whether that alleged incident was connected to the fatal shooting.

“That’s a separate federal case,” he said of the drug charges.

‘Asked for help’

Moments after gunshots were fired on Plum Street, a person at the scene began driving injured people toward a hospital, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said. But they didn’t go far before spotting firefighters.

“They stopped first responders on Maple Avenue and asked for help,” Lees said.

A man in his 20s, whose name was being withheld pending notification of relatives, was pronounced dead just after midnight Tuesday after first responders began providing aid on Maple Avenue, Lees said.

Another person was being treated for “very serious injuries,” while a third person was recovering from comparatively minor injuries, Neugebauer said.

Neugebauer declined to say whether Johnstown police have identified a person of interest in the shooting, but said a state police dog unit was called in to assist.

“We have a couple people we’d like to talk to,” he said.

Neugebauer said Johnstown police collected evidence on both Plum Street and Maple Avenue, two blocks away.

That included the vehicle that was used to transport victims from the scene, he said.

There was evidence that the vehicle and a Plum Street home were struck by gunfire, Neugebauer said.

A firearm and numerous shell casings were also recovered, he said.

Lees said more information on the shooting would likely be released by his office Wednesday, after the completion of an autopsy that was still underway Tuesday evening.

Neugebauer said Johnstown police, Cambria County detectives and the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office were investigating the shooting and pursuing leads with help from the state Office of Attorney General.

Anyone with information that might help investigators was asked to call Johnstown police through the Cambria County non-emergency number, 814-472-2100.

“Some (piece of information) that appears small can truly be enough to break a case open,” Neugebauer said.

Those details may add credibility to information provided by another tipster or help build support for a search warrant, he said, speaking generally.

“This happened in the early morning hours. If anyone heard or saw anything ... we’re urging them to call,” Neugebauer said.

Drug arrests

In the federal drug case, Che Rose and Jessica Wilson were taken into custody Tuesday, court documents indicate.

An FBI agent with the Southwest Pennsylvania Safe Streets Task Force alleged in an affidavit that Rose and Wilson were involved in a conspiracy to distribute quantities of fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine and other controlled substances in and around Johnstown.

The FBI allegedly learned that Rose and Wilson were selling large quantities of crack cocaine from the Plum Street home.

The affidavit alleges that six controlled purchases of crack cocaine, heroin or fentanyl were made from Rose and Wilson in April and May. It narrates two alleged controlled purchases of drugs at the Plum Street home in detail.

Online court documents show Rose has been convicted of drug charges at least twice – most recently in 2014 for crack cocaine sales in 2009.

He spent a decade in prison before being released last year and is currently on supervised release, court records show.