Smoke fills the sky near Pell Road in Osteen on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Officials say a 150-acre wildfire is currently burning in the area.

A "major wildfire" was burning in the area near Pell and Maytown roads in Osteen on Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association.

The post stated that the fire was moving fast with multiple spot fires in the area. As of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, initial reports said 150 acres were ablaze.

A bulldozer moves down Pell Road in Osteen on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Officials say a 150-acre wildfire is currently burning in the area.

Firefighting units from Volusia and Seminole counties, the Florida Forest Service, and the cities of Deltona and Orange City were headed to the area to battle the blaze.

The post also stated that multiple bulldozers were being used to contain the fire.

This is a breaking story. Check back for more details.

A Volusia Sheriff's Office vehicle blocks Pell Road near the intersection of Eagle View Road in Osteen on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Firefighters are battling a 150-acre wildfire in the area.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Officials: 'Major wildfire' burning in West Volusia near Pell Road