Officials lower number of people injured in 'group disturbance' at Lawton prison to 3, down from 30

State corrections officials told The Oklahoman on Monday that only three inmates were injured in the “group disturbance” Friday at the Lawton Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility. Initial reports from several sources said more than 30 inmates were injured.

Officials revised the count a second time late Monday afternoon. Kay Thompson, the DOC spokesman said 30 inmates were seen on camera. "However, only approximately 10 were involved in the altercation, Thompson said in a statement to The Oklahoman. "When other officers arrived, all inmates complied and were restrained without incident. The investigation is ongoing, and we are still working to identify everyone involved."

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has continued to describe the event a "group disturbance" and not a "riot." DOC and The Geo Group, the private prison owner, bounced questions back and forth to each other.

Both agreed that two inmates had been killed in the disturbance. Thompson referred inquiries about the identities of the dead inmates to Geo Group.

At the same time, The Geo Group said, "We would refer all further questions to Oklahoma DOC."

Both had said Saturday morning "multiple" inmate injuries had occurred. The Geo Group also confirmed a corrections officer had suffered minor injuries during the disturbance. Corrections officials confirmed that detail later.

The incident was the second violent incident that occurred last week at the facility. Just three days earlier, an inmate-on-inmate assault sent two to the hospital with minor injuries, Lawton television station KSWO reported.

In addition, the company is facing a civil rights lawsuit from an Oklahoma mother whose son died at the Lawton prison in January 2023. A Corrections Department investigator, Tommy Stranahan, found evidence of neglect, refusal of duties and obstructing an investigation, according to Oklahoma Watch.

No information was released by either the department or The Geo Group as to the nature of the inmate injuries, although the department said two inmates were taken to hospitals for serious injuries and one was treated at the prison for a minor injury.

Incident at Lawton Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility remains under investigation

Thompson said the department continues to work closely with The Geo Group to understand how the incident occurred and what corrective actions need to be taken. "Full details will be released once the investigation is complete," she added.

Thompson said Friday's disturbance was due to human error. She said the two security threat groups that were supposed to remain separate and be on structured movement interacted, causing the disturbance. All inmates involved submitted to restraints without issue, she said.

On Monday, corrections officials issued a statement criticizing state Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, and other sources for calling the incident a riot. Humphrey has been a harsh critic of department and, in the past, warned of an increase in violent incidents and the possibility of a riot.

More: Two killed, many injured Friday in 'group disturbance' at Lawton prison

Thompson said the disturbance was not a riot. She said the department's definition of a riot was, “… when inmates band together and are violent toward the facility and staff, causing massive damage and disrupting operations.”

“He (Humphrey) continues to misrepresent the truth to fit his self-serving narratives,” Thompson's statement said. "The chairman of Criminal Justice and Corrections seems to lack an understanding of precisely what constitutes a riot in a correctional setting."

As chair of the House Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee, Humphrey has invited former employees, inmates’ family members and others to speak about issues the department is facing. Humphrey said his office receives about 30-40 calls a week from former employees, inmates and their families.

The Geo Group manages and/or owns 100 secure facilities, processing centers and community reentry centers, which includes about 82,000 beds in the U.S., according to their website. The company reported $605.7 million in revenues for the first quarter of 2024, and its net income was $22.7 million, according to an earnings report.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Lawton Correctional Facility injuries lowered to 3, officials say