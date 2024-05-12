Officials look into Albuquerque death after report of gunshots

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are investigating after someone was found dead overnight.

On May 11, officers were called to a complex in the 7300 block of Montgomery after gunshots were reported in the area. No one was found injured, they said.

Just before midnight, authorities were notified again. This time, they were told someone had been shot. They went back to the complex, and there was a deceased person in an apartment.

