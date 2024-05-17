Officials: Kayakers rescued from Great Falls Park; 1 had ‘traumatic injuries’

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A kayaker was seriously hurt after they were rescued from the Potomac River in Great Falls Park Thursday evening.

Crews from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue System, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department (FCFR) and U.S. Park Police (USPP) responded to two kayakers who were in distress.

Rescue crews were able to find the kayakers in the O-Deck Rapids area. Officials said the pair had gone over the Maryland Falls.

FCFR treated one kayaker and released them.

A USPP helicopter rescued the other kayaker in a rescue basket, officials said. That kayaker had “traumatic injuries” and was flown to a trauma center.

Officials said the kayak was still stuck in a hydraulic current and crews were not able to recover it.

