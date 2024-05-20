Officials investigating structure fire apparently started by illegal burning

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Officials with the Brigham City Police Department said they are investigating a structure fire that happened after illegal burning of brush on Sunday afternoon.

On May 19, around 3 p.m., initial reports indicated that a single-family home and a duplex were being threatened by the fire, according to a press release from Brigham City Police.

Officials from Box Elder County Fire, Brigham City Fire and Corinne Fire Departments were dispatched to a home on 2800 W after receiving reports of the fire, police said.

“Upon further investigation it was found that an individual was burning weeds and brush illegally,” Brigham City Police wrote in a press release. “The fire spread faster than expected, catching a nearby residence on fire.”

Officials said officers from both Brigham City Police and the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The officers helped make sure everyone made it out of the dwellings, as well as assisted with controlling traffic in the area.

Brigham City Police said all occupants of the structures were safely evacuated.

The fire is still being investigated by officials, and people are being asked to avoid the area. Police said the case will be screened for charges through the First District Court.

There is no further information at this time.

