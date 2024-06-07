The Twelfth Judicial District Major Crimes Unit is investigating a death that occurred in Alamogordo early Saturday, June 1.

According to a City of Alamogordo press release, Alamogordo Police Department patrol officers responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. June 1, to the 800 block of Second Street in reference to a welfare check. Once at the residence, 0fficers located a 65-year- old male deceased with an apparent stab wound.

The Twelfth Judicial District Major Crimes Unit was activated and assumed the investigation.

The Twelfth Judicial District Major Crimes Unit which is a task force consisting of investigators from the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Alamogordo Police Department, Otero County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and Ruidoso Police Department.

APD is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Detective Sergeant Mark Esquero at 575-439-4300.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Officials investigate stabbing death in Alamogordo