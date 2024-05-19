Officials investigate possible drowning at Lake Hartwell

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials are working to locate two missing swimmers at Lake Hartwell early Sunday morning.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, officials received a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. from a subject stating that their friends were in the water in the area of Pike Road and Old Jewel Bridge Road and all of the subjects could not be located.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that three people had jumped into Lake Hartwell. One of the individuals was pulled from the lake by a boater.

The other two subjects could not be located.

The Pickens County Fire Department, Pickens County EMS, Pickens County Emergency Management and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources all responded to the area and immediately began search efforts.

As of 3 a.m., first responders from various agencies were searching the area for the two missing swimmers.

Officials ask that the community avoid the area while rescue crews continue their search efforts.

