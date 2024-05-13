Officials investigate case of missing free diver off Fort Pierce Inlet

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A West Palm Beach man free diving Sunday about 13 miles southeast of the Fort Pierce Inlet didn’t resurface, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office stated on social media.

The man, free diving in the area of a shipwreck, didn’t resurface on his last known dive. The man's name was not immediately released.

He wore a green wetsuit with an orange stripe on the hood, weight belt with yellow weights and black carbon fiber fins.

The sheriff’s office stated the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. The sheriff’s office and U.S. Coast Guard are helping in the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

