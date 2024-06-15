Officials investigate alleged kidnapping after Kasey Alert issued, 43-year-old is found

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is conducting interviews with an alleged kidnapping victim and witnesses who said they saw her being abducted from an Oklahoma City coffee shop on Friday, a spokesman said.

The incident resulted in a Kasey Alert being issued on Friday to alert the public that Isabel Brown, 43, had been kidnapped about 1:35 p.m.

Public Information Officer Aaron Brilbeck said the sheriff's office received multiple phone calls from witnesses who said Brown was abducted in front of the Coffee Jerk coffee shop near NW 178 and MacArthur Boulevard. He said she was found later by a sheriff's deputy.

"We got several phone calls from people who reported seeing an adult female shoved into a silver Chevy Malibu with a paper tag by two or three males who may have guns and were wearing masks," Brilbeck said. "About a half an hour later, one of our deputies picked her up in the 9900 block of North May."

Brilbeck said EMSA was called to assess Brown's condition. He said she was not injured.

"At this point, we don't believe that it was a random kidnapping. We believe the motive may have been robbery," he said.

"We are interviewing her and interviewing witnesses, trying to figure out what happened."

What is a Kasey Alert?

A Kasey Alert is a notification system for missing adults in Oklahoma between the ages of 18 and 59. The alerts are issued by law enforcement when an adult goes missing under suspicious circumstances, or if authories believe the missing adult may be in danger. It was named for Tahlequah man and Cherokee Nation citizen Kasey Russell, 29, who went missing in McAlester in 2016. The first Kasey Alerts started in November 2023.

The Kasey Alert system is similar to the Amber Alert system for missing children, and the Silver alert system for older adults.

