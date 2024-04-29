Officials identify victim of fatal silo collapse at a South Annville Township farm

Community members come together after the owner of a South Annville Township farm was killed after a silo collapsed Saturday morning.

Bryan Kendall, the 31-year-old owner of the Villa Dale Farm, has been identified by officials as the individual found dead after a silo collapse at a barn located in the 900 block of Mount Pleasant Road. The Villa Dale Farm is a third generation dairy farm owned and operated by the Kendall Family.

South Annville Township Police Chief Ben Sutcliffe told the Lebanon Daily News Monday that the incident was ruled an accidental death. Police are still investigating the cause of the collapse.

Bryan Kendall, the 31-year-old owner of the Villa Dale Farm, killed after a silo collapsed at his South Annville Township barn Saturday morning, according to officials.

Members of the South Annville Township community have established a GoFundMe page to support Kendall's family. Organizers collected more than 34,000 as of Monday morning, exceeding their $10,000 goal when the fundraising post was established.

"Words simply can't do justice in honoring someone like Bryan," organizers said on the page. "He was a wonderful husband, dad, son, brother, and friend. His life was a reflection of God's grace as he selflessly served those around him at home, his church, and in his community. He was an incredibly hard worker who loved every aspect of farm life."

Silo collapse: Police: One person dead after a silo collapse at a South Annville Township farm

At 11:33 a.m. Saturday, Lebanon County emergency crews and hazmat teams responded to a silo rescue at a barn located in the 900 block of Mount Pleasant Road. Officials said the silo and part of the barn had collapsed.

"The initial 911 caller reported that a silo collapsed while a man was inside, working to level the silage," the Annville Cleona Fire Department said in a statement on their Facebook page. "Additional resources, including the Citizen’s Fire Company of Palmyra, Campbelltown Fire Company, Lebanon County Hazmat, and Lancaster County Rescue Taskforce were requested prior to the arrival of emergency responders."

The silo was 70 feet tall, with officials saying it was able to hold around 600 tons of material. Officials said the silo was completely full at the time of the collapse.

At 1:10 p.m. Saturday, Special Unit 66 Search & Rescue's K9 team discovered Kendall's body within the silo. Emergency crews spent seven hours to ensure Kendall's recovery.

"In light of the emotional toll this incident has taken on both emergency responders and the loved ones of the victim, ACFD command staff extends gratitude to all who provided assistance," department officers said. "The collaborative response drew upon the expertise of some of the region's finest rescuers, spanning Lebanon, Lancaster, Dauphin, and York Counties."

Bryan Kendall, the 31-year-old owner of the Villa Dale Farm, killed after a silo collapsed at his South Annville Township barn Saturday morning, according to officials.

Last year 33 people died of injuries suffered in farm-related incidents in the state, according to the Penn State Extension's 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Fatal Injury Summary. Transportation incidents, including tractor overturns and roadway crashes, caused 13 deaths, and 3 fatalities were caused by compression and contact by equipment or object.

Sutcliffe has said that this is the first silo collapse that he is aware of to happen in South Annville Township in 30 years.

"Unfortunately, farming is one of those occupations where you're out there by yourself in an uncontrolled situation, and you have unfortunate incidents that occur," he said Monday. "It's an ongoing thing that farmers are very much aware of the danger."

Residents who wish to contribute to collections for the Kendall Family can visit gofundme.com/f/eakv7h-support-the-kendall-family.

This is a developing story. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Officials identify victim of a silo collapse at S. Annville Twp farm